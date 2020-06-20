Bluffton’s mayor among RBC Heritage volunteers

“We drove down 17 and 18, and it’s the first time that I’ve been on this course and could see the most amazing view of the water. There are no tents. There are no bleachers. The players are so relaxed,” Sulka said. “I mean, when do you get to say ‘thank you’ to a player when you have thousands of people here? So, I’m just blessed to help. I volunteered. I told them I’d help wherever they needed me, but it’s nice to say ‘thank you’ and ‘thank you for being here’. So our goal is for these guys to come back next year.”