Bluffton’s mayor among RBC Heritage volunteers

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Being a volunteer at the RBC Heritage is a coveted position, but with no fans, there are significantly less people on the course this year, and with less people, less
Typically the tournament would have around 1,200 volunteers. This year they are using just over 520.
Bluffton’s mayor, Lisa Sulka, sits on the Heritage Foundation board as an honorary trustee, and is one of the few volunteers at Sea Pines for Heritage week.
While it doesn’t quite feel like Heritage week without the fans sporting their best tartan, she’s appreciating every minute of this week.
“We drove down 17 and 18, and it’s the first time that I’ve been on this course and could see the most amazing view of the water. There are no tents. There are no bleachers. The players are so relaxed,” Sulka said. “I mean, when do you get to say ‘thank you’ to a player when you have thousands of people here? So, I’m just blessed to help. I volunteered. I told them I’d help wherever they needed me, but it’s nice to say ‘thank you’ and ‘thank you for being here’. So our goal is for these guys to come back next year.”
Sulka is helping to look at credentials and making sure people are in their designated areas to help keep the players isolated.
She said she commends the PGA Tour for how they’ve handled safety for everyone throughout Heritage week.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.