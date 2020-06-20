Father’s Day: Warm with isolated showers!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We'll remain mostly dry overnight with a few passing clouds. Patchy fog is possible with morning lows near 70 degrees at sunrise.
Father's Day starts out dry with temperatures quickly warming to nearly 90 degrees already by noon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible again Sunday afternoon into the evening. We will be watching the radar closely to see if rain develops near Hilton Head for the RBC Heritage.
Tybee Tides: 0.9' 3:13AM I 6.7' 8:46AM I 0.5' 3:14PM
Temperatures top out in the lower 90s Monday and Tuesday, feeling like the upper 90s to lower triple digits during the afternoon. Rain coverage is only about 20-20% both afternoons.
We'll see a better chance for more of us getting showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front stalls overhead. Other than rain-cooled air, we won't get much of a break from the heat with morning lows in the mid 70s and highs near 90.
Tropics:
The Saharan dust is still on its way to the Gulf Coast and southeastern United States. Tropical development over the Central Atlantic, Carribean and the Gulf of Mexico is not expected over the next five days.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
