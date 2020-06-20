Friends, family remember Statesboro teen killed in shooting

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -Friends and relatives of Haley Hutcheson gathered Saturday evening to remember her.
They held a candlelight vigil to remember the 17-year-old girl shot and killed last Saturday night in Statesboro. Relatives spoke about the young lady who was a daughter, sister, aunt, and more. Hutcheson was in a car with friends when someone fired shots at the car and struck her.
“You just don’t think it will happen to your family,” said Heather Ernst, Haley’s aunt. “You hear of violence all over the place, but you don’t think it will be one of your own.”
A suspect in the shooting turned himself in Wednesday. The case remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.