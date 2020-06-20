Isolated strong storms possible this afternoon/evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s warm this afternoon with isolated downpours already developing. These showers and thunderstorms will continue this afternoon into the evening. Once again, one or two of these storms could be severe with heavy rain, brief damaging wind and small hail.
Areas along I-95 and the coast are under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) of severe weather. These storms have the potential to briefly stop play at the RBC Heritage.
If you have evening plans, go ahead with them. Just make sure you are keeping an eye on the weather on air and in the WTOC Weather App.
After topping out around 90 degrees this afternoon, temperatures fall into the upper 70s after sunset as isolated showers and thunderstorms linger. The rain activity will diminish overnight with morning lows in the low to mid 70s.
Tybee Tides: 8.5' 8:20PM I 0.9' 3:13AM I 6.9' 8:46AM
Father's Day starts out dry with temperatures quickly warming to nearly 90 degrees already by noon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible again Sunday afternoon into the evening. We will be watching the radar closely to see if rain develops near Hilton Head for the RBC Heritage.
Temperatures top out in the lower 90s Monday and Tuesday, feeling like the upper 90s to lower triple digits during the afternoon. Rain coverage is only about 20% both afternoons.
We'll see a better chance for more of us getting showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front stalls overhead. Other than rain-cooled air, we won't get much of a break from the heat with morning lows in the mid 70s and highs near 90.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.