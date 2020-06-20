Local church hosts event addressing law enforcement and community engagement

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Father’s Day weekend at Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship looked different this year.
“We opened our event to the entire community with the hopes of bringing healing,” said Pastor Charles Roberson of Kingdom Life Fellowship. “I believe that the faith community has a unique call and that call is to bring all the different sections of the community together in one place, to offer healing.”
Pastor Charles Roberson says he thought it was important to bring different leaders throughout the city and county together to discuss the calls for change across the country.
“It’s not a one-dimensional problem,” he says. “The business community, the education community, the governmental community, the youth the lawn-enforcement community and the faith community all of those communities must come together to solve some of the problems that we are experiencing in our community and around the world.”
Residents got the chance to ask questions and hear from both the Savannah and Chatham County Police Departments, as well as Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.
“Most recently with the events that have occurred, it’s an opportunity to lead,” said Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley.
“This is an opportunity for us to acknowledge that there are things that need to change in law enforcement,” said Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter. “This is an opportunity for us to get in front of members in front of our community, tell them about our commitment to making sure that we’re part of that change and to continue to add to our trust account in our community.”
“I’m blessed to live in a city that is Team Chatham and is Savannah Strong because we recognize that from the protest have to come to policy,” said Mayor Van Johnson. “And so this creates opportunities for us to be able to talk.”
Business, education, and faith leaders also discussed economic disparities in the community and opportunities to share and learn from each other.
Pastor Roberson says he hopes this discussion will let people know they can reach out to their leaders and help each other by working together.
“You can have a conversation with governmental leaders and you can really talk and I believe together we can build a stronger community but it takes all of us working together,” said Pastor Roberson.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.