No fans on the course, but spectators still present at Sea Pines

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) -On a typical Saturday at the RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links would be packed with fans sporting their best tartan attire.
We've seen that the 52nd RBC Heritage is anything but typical.
With the warmer temperatures and sunshine, some were taking in action on 18 offshore.
There are no fans on the course this year due to COVID-19, but Harbour Town Golf Links is located inside a residential community, but if the house or condo has a view of the course, people are free to take in the action from behind the ropes.
Charlie Piegza has attended the Heritage before, and said this one is obviously very different.
“It’s a bit strange without the fans here. We’re lucky to have some friends who live on the course, so it’s been nice seeing some of the players come by and stuff, so it’s been cool,” Piegza said.
His friend, Sebastian Kamieniecki is a first-time attendee, and said their view on the ten fairway is as good as it gets.
“I’ve never been here before, but this is a great experience, and it’s too bad that there’s no fans, but it’s like, the perfect spot to be watching it,” Kamieniecki said.
One family from North Carolina scheduled a trip to Hilton Head specifically for the purpose of trying to catch a glimpse of some of the best in golf.
They’ve been to Harbour Town before, but not quite like this.
“It’s a totally different experience like standing here in the parking lot and seeing all the players come by. It’s really awesome. It’s a completely different experience, something we can thank COVID for, I guess,” Michael Coe said with a laugh.
His younger brother is taking it all in.
“I just think it’s pretty cool that we’re here, and being able to see the players come by and just getting to take pictures with them, and talk to them,” Charlie Coe added.
Head of Security at Sea Pines estimated that during Heritage week the community was at about 98-percent capacity.
