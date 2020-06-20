2 people injured in shooting in Savannah

June 20, 2020 at 8:48 AM EDT - Updated June 20 at 9:12 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people were injured after a shooting early Saturday morning in Savannah.

Savannah Police responded to the corner of Montgomery and Henry Streets sometime after 1 a.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting.

According to SPD, when officers arrived on scene, they found a female victim shot in the leg.

A second female victim was also shot in the leg, but taken to the hospital before police arrived.

Police say a nearby vehicle was also hit by bullets.

SPD has not yet released any information on a possible suspect.

