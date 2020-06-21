Hot & dry to start off the week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures start out in the low to mid 70s Monday morning with another hot afternoon on tap. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s in the afternoon with “feels like” temperatures in the upper 90s to about 100 degrees. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible after lunchtime, but coverage will be less than what we saw over the weekend.
This typical summertime pattern continues on Tuesday with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday and Thursday present a higher rain coverage as a weak front arrives on Thursday. Other than rain-cooled air, we won't get much of a break from the heat with morning lows in the mid 70s and highs near 90 for the end of the week heading into the weekend.
Tropics:
There is a non-tropical low about 300 miles off the coast of Massachusetts with a 30% chance of developing into a cyclone over the next two days. This is mainly because it will move over the gulf stream which is much warmer than the surrounding water. The system is pushing east out to sea and will likely weaken once it moves back over cooler water by the middle to the end of the week.
Closer to home, Saharan dust is still over the Atlantic and will move over the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico through midweek. Locally we could see a little bit more of an orange color in our sunrises and sunsets, but the higher concentration of the dust will be to our west.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
