RBC Heritage volunteers sport tartan pandemic-style during tournament

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) -The tartan fashion is a mainstay of the RBC Heritage week. From outlandish outfits, to official gear,everyone is decked out in plaid.
Just because the 52nd Heritage doesn’t have fans on the course, doesn’t mean the tartan stays in the closet this week. Those that are inside the course are still sporting the design, and making safety fashionable.
The masks were made by someone on the island who does alterations.
“We got some tartan plaid fabric and she made up about 14 masks for us that all the hole number one marshals have these available to them, and wearing them during the tournament,” said volunteer Rick Lazzari. “We just thought ‘lets do something a little bit different,’ rather than just wearing the masks that everybody else is seeing, lets get something in the theme of the Heritage.”
They said they’re smiling underneath those tartan face masks, happy that live sports have returned to Hilton Head once again.
Those working the tournament are still sporting the traditional plaid jackets, despite the June heat.
