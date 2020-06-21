Savannah local develops initiative focused on helping families in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Food banks and other organizations across the country are continuing to give to families in need through distributions and giveaways.
For those without transportation, getting access to resources that food banks provide can be tricky. One Savannah local is doing her part in lending a helping hand to those who need it most.
Skyler Lanier was born and raised in Savannah. She’s the Founder of “We Save Us”, a food initiative that gives to underserved communities in Savannah, Pooler, and Effingham.
”I was like...I think I should be doing something during this time,” said Lanier. “It just didn’t feel right sitting at home not doing anything and knowing that people were in need.”
Lanier says she was inspired by a congresswoman delivering food to those in need. Each week, she shops and delivers groceries to families. She says the people she gives to don’t always have the resources to get what they need.
“A lot of food drives and food banks, you have to drive to, you have to physically go there,” Lanier says. “From the people that I’ve been servicing so far, they don’t have transportation, they may have transportation but they may not have gas to put in their car because people were struggling way before COVID and COVID has just exacerbated everybody’s needs.”
Lanier has served 50 families since the beginning of May.
“For some of us, we’re kind of coming out of this but for some people, this is going to be an ongoing thing and I wanted to just do this for the pandemic but then I realize people are going to need to eat way after this,” Lanier said. “Way after food banks have slow down, way after things have started to open up. Some people still can’t leave their homes.”
She also says she plans to continue to give to families for as long as she can.
“I can’t just say that I want to give to people,” Lanier says. “I need to give my time, my resources to people because not everybody has the same resources that I have or know the same people that I know and are able to get the same things.”
