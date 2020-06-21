Savannah Undocumented Youth Alliance celebrates DACA’s survival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival’s future was saved by the Supreme Court after they rejected President Trump’s motion to end it. A member of the Savannah Undocumented Youth Alliance says this is a step in the right direction.
The ruling will protect immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from being deported. Daniela Rodriguez came to the U.S. from Mexico when she was 13 and then came to Savannah for college.
“That was really good news,” she says. “Because it meant that a lot of people that came to the U.S. when they were little were going to be protected from deportation and they were going to get to keep their work permits.”
Rodriguez was one of the people who started the Savannah Undocumented Youth Alliance. Over the years, Rodriguez has held many rallies to support DACA.
“We knew that immigration was such a big topic and we saw that in Savannah not a lot of people were talking about it,” she says.
Rodriguez says DACA was only meant to last a few years. Many of her friends, she says, are able to work their dream jobs because of it and they were worried about what would happen if it ended. Rodriguez says knowing they're a step closer to keeping it is great.
“They were thinking about like, ‘oh my god, what’s going to happen with my future?’ They didn’t know and it brought a sense of relief,” she said.
For now, participants in the program can continue to renew membership in it, but Rodriguez feels President Trump will come for DACA again.
“We have to be prepared. We can’t just rest and be like ‘yay, we get to keep DACA and that’s it.’”
Rodriguez says this does affect everyone, not just immigrants like herself.
”A lot of these immigrants are your friends or these immigrants are your cousins, your neighbors or your co-workers,” she said.
Rodriguez says everyone deserves protection and this is something she plans to continue fighting for.
“We definitely have to keep fighting for it because at the end of the day we know we deserve better.”
