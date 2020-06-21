Simpson sets Heritage scoring record, claims 2020 title

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Webb Simpson has had plenty of success at Harbour Town Golf Links over his career.
On Sunday, he finally broke through for a victory.
On a weekend where the leaderboard was seemingly under attack, Simpson set a new Heritage 72-hole scoring record at 264 (-22) to win the 2020 tournament by one shot.
“I love this golf course. I love this area. I’ve never quite gotten it done here,” Simpson says. “I was close in 2013, losing to Graeme McDowell in the playoff. So it feels great.”
After a two-hour weather delay interrupted Sunday’s round, Simpson fired off a bogey free round of 64. On a day that saw seemingly everyone near the top of the leaderboard going low, the Harbour Town vet never wavered on the back nine.
Simpson birdied five of his final seven holes, including three straight at 15, 16, and 17 to take the lead for good.
“Honestly, the last kind of ten holes were a blur because guys are making birdies, we’re trying to finish before night comes, and so to finish with five birdies like that was really special,” Simpson says. “To see the putts go in when I needed them, that was really fun to see the ball going in the hole.”
Simpson would par the 18th to go to the clubhouse at -22. When Abraham Ancer’s long birdie attempt came up short on 18, the tartan jacket belonged to Simpson.
Winning on Father’s Day wasn’t lost on the father of five. Simpson wore his usual Sunday yellow to honor his late father, who he says was on his mind a good bit during the final round.
“I thought a lot about him. This morning I thought about him, and when I was on the golf course, I thought about him” Simpson says. “So still feeling my dad all around me from memories. He loved golf. He would have loved watching today.”
The victory is Simpson’s second of the Tour season and vaults the North Carolina native into first place in the FedEx Cup standings.
