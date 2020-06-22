Beaufort Co. schools team up with United Way to support summer reading

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) -Beaufort County wants to make sure children are reading this summer, so they’re providing extra opportunities for free book pickups! The program is called “Once Upon a Summer in Beaufort”.
Beaufort County Schools, Beaufort County Library, and United Way teamed up to support reading across the county. 10,000 books were purchased with grant money and added to libraries.
The program is designed to keep children reading as much as possible throughout the summer. All you have to do is come to a location, pick out a book you want, and then you can spend as much time as you want reading it, learning about it, and having fun with it. Once you’re done you can return the book to its location and pick out a brand new one to read.
Every book drop will include a book focused on different ages. This week it’s Mother Bruce, for elementary schoolers
“We make it a habit of when the girls outgrow and have read the book a lot then we drop them off into little lending libraries,”
The county says reading is especially important this year
“I always tell people about the COVID slide,” says Reneta Tompkins with United Way. “And that part of it is that children have already lost ground being out of school. Even though they were doing virtual school, and on top of that we have what’s called a summer slide.”
“So I’m going to read them and maybe set a set schedule for when I get to read,” said student Ryan Umbersky.
The books will also be available at several Beaufort County school District feeding sites for parents to pick up for free.
