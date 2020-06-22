Beaufort County teen charged with two counts of attempted murder

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A teenager has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in Beaufort County.
According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Deavion Burgess turned himself in on Monday morning. He was arrested on active warrants for two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Deputies say security footage caught Burgess firing multiple rounds into a parked vehicle on April 3 at a St. Helena Island Tiger Express gas station.
