Beaufort County teen charged with two counts of attempted murder
Deavion Burgess. (Source: Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff | June 18, 2020 at 7:56 AM EDT - Updated June 22 at 4:04 PM

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A teenager has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in Beaufort County.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Deavion Burgess turned himself in on Monday morning. He was arrested on active warrants for two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputies say security footage caught Burgess firing multiple rounds into a parked vehicle on April 3 at a St. Helena Island Tiger Express gas station.

