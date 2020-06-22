Consider This: Wear a mask

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Over the weekend, the WTOC newsroom got an email from a viewer questioning a COVID-19 story we posted on WTOC.com. The email read in part quote, “your article claims 1,800 new COVID-19 cases in one day. Surely you meant 800 and not 1,800.”
Sadly, the fact of the matter is from Friday to Saturday, Georgia did see 1,800 new COVID-19 positive tests, the single largest one-day surge since the pandemic started.
And Georgia is not alone. Several states, including South Carolina, are seeing higher than expected upward trends in people coming down with the virus.
Some will claim the reasons we’re seeing more positives is because we’re testing more and there is some truth to that, but the fact remains, the cases are there whether we test or not and the more we let our guard down, the more the cases will go up.
Short of a vaccine, the best and simplest answer to returning to what will become our new normal and seeing our curve flatten instead of rise is to wear a mask in public.
But somehow this act, much like laws requiring passengers to wear seatbelts enacted a half of a century ago, is being characterized as denying people their civil rights and freedoms.
Consider this: when did common sense and common courtesy turn into a political statement. I wear a mask in public, not to make a political statement, but to make let people know that I care about their health and wellbeing.
We know now that seatbelts save lives, so can wearing a mask. So, the longer we deny the obvious, the longer we’re going to be held captive by this pandemic. Do your part. Wear a mask.
