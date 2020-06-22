COVID-19 continues to impact agriculture across Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -It’s typically a multi-billion dollar industry in Georgia, but the pandemic has scaled back sales for farmers across the state.
Georgia’s Commissioner of Agriculture says this pandemic has hit Georgia farmers and the industry statewide like nothing ever before.
Commissioner Gary Black says COVID-19 turned everything on its ear, including agriculture. Growers and producers continued as best they could.
“We’ve been able to keep processing 30 million pounds of chicken a day in the state even during this pandemic,” said Commissioner Black. “Producers have done a fantastic job of protecting employees. We’ve worked with them, Department of Public Health, local officials.”
He says the drop in sales to restaurants eventually rebounded to increased sales to supermarkets as people cooked more at home.
“What it’s done is brought attention to the consumer and reminded them of that relationship with their retailer,” he said.
Georgia’s Department of Ag could lose 14 percent in budget cuts due to COVID. One consideration has been closing some farmer’s markets in Savannah and elsewhere. Black hopes it doesn’t come to that.
“I feel better now about some of our local markets than I did even a few weeks ago,” the commissioner said.
He hopes state leaders realize the importance of food sales and food safety.
“When we’re food-secure, we’re secure as a nation.”
Commissioner Black says if anybody can adapt and overcome, it’s Georgia farmers.
