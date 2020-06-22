Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 6-22-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will dominate our weather today with hot and mainly dry conditions. An inland trough of low pressure impacts the area Tuesday and Wednesday with increased afternoon rain and storm chances. A cold front will stall over or near the area Thursday into Saturday. The front will not have a lot of moisture so rain chances remain low and we'll see slightly cooler temps. High pressure returns Saturday into next week. In the tropics the National Hurricane Center is watching an area of low pressure southeast of Cape Cod that is slowly. The low is slowly moving to the east and there is only a 20% chance for any development.