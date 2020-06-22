Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 6-22-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will dominate our weather today with hot and mainly dry conditions. An inland trough of low pressure impacts the area Tuesday and Wednesday with increased afternoon rain and storm chances. A cold front will stall over or near the area Thursday into Saturday. The front will not have a lot of moisture so rain chances remain low and we'll see slightly cooler temps. High pressure returns Saturday into next week. In the tropics the National Hurricane Center is watching an area of low pressure southeast of Cape Cod that is slowly. The low is slowly moving to the east and there is only a 20% chance for any development.
Today will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance for storms, highs 89-95.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 73-77.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs 87-93.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the mid 70s.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for afternoon storms, highs near 90.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon storms, highs in the low 90s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon storms, highs in the mid 90s.
