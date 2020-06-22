Family Promise offers new program to help prevent COVID related evictions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For many the thought of reopening brings with it a hope to return to normalcy.
But for some it brings a very real concern: power being turned off, water cut off and possibly losing their home.
“This is an extremely challenging time,” says Family Promise of Greater Savannah Executive Director Katrina Bostick.
Bostick says over the past few months they’ve seen an uptick in families requesting rental, utility and mortgage assistance.
“One in four families who actually have to pay 50 percent of their income towards rent and utilities, this is a stretch. This is a long stretch.”
Even though many landlords and utility companies offered a moratorium on payments, as more begins to reopen those moratoriums are ending and the bills are now due.
“They did not go away and you know for many of our landlords they’re in the same positions that we are in. So, you know, you have to pay the pied piper and as we know nothing is free,” says Bostick.
That's why Family Promise has created something specifically for families who have been impacted financially by the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Homeless Assistance Prevention Program.”
Sign up is easy.
Just head to their website and fill out the online application.
So, even as more begins to return to normal Family Promise reminds us it's still a long road ahead, but they'll be their every step of the way.
“I don’t foresee this problem ending anytime soon but Family Promise does want to be that agency that can fill in the gap and help those families in need,” Bostick says.
At this time the Chatham County Sheriff is not enforcing evictions but Bostick believes that may change within the next month.
As for The Homeless Assistance Prevention Program that is available for residents of Chatham, Effingham and Bryan Counties.
If you’d like to sign up or donate to Family Promise click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.