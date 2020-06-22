Former federal prosecutor named U.S. attorney for South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - A former state lawmaker is now officially the top federal prosecutor in South Carolina.
The U.S. Senate unanimously confirmed Peter McCoy to be the U.S. Attorney for South Carolina on Thursday.
“Since the Attorney General appointed me in late March, I have watched the remarkable people of this office work through unprecedented times to continue the important work of this office: keeping the people of South Carolina safe,” McCoy said. “Having the opportunity to lead this office is among the greatest honors of my professional career. I also look forward to my continued work with our federal, state, and local partners, who continue to do amazing work throughout the state. I am thankful to the President for my nomination, the Attorney General for his support of my prior appointment, to Senators Graham and Scott for their recommendation and endorsement, and to my family for their unwavering support.”
President Donald Trump nominated McCoy to the job earlier this year after the previous top federal prosecutor, Sherri Lydon, was confirmed to be a U.S. District judge in South Carolina.
McCoy joined federal, state and local authorities last month to announce the arrests of nine people in the second phase of “Operation Lowcountry Line,” a major drug operation that tracked drugs investigators say were distributed in the Charleston area.
As U.S. Attorney, McCoy is the chief federal law enforcement officer responsible for federal criminal prosecutions and civil litigation involving the United States in the District of South Carolina. He supervises an office of approximately 62 Assistant United States Attorneys, 75 support staff, and 18 contract support staff, all of whom are responsible for prosecuting federal crimes affecting the district, including narcotics and firearms cases, gang violence, human trafficking, white-collar crime, securities fraud, public corruption, terrorism, and civil rights violations. The office also defends the United States in civil cases and collects debts owed to the United States.
McCoy was elected to the South Carolina House in 2010, and the Charleston Republican rose to be chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.
