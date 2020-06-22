Law enforcement raids cockfighting operation in Midville, Ga.

MIDVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Federal prosecutors say a major cockfighting operation has been busted.
State and federal law enforcement agencies raided a facility in Midville near Swainsboro.
The district attorney says the indoor facility was fitted with a fighting ring, management office, stadium bleachers and even a concession stand.
Agents found hundreds of roosters, tens of thousands of dollars, guns and drugs.
Over 150 people were inside during the raid on Saturday, June 20.
The owner of the Midville property, William Scott, is facing federal charges, and more charges could be handed down. Federal and state charges are also possible for everyone in attendance.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.