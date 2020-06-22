Love Ur City campaign garnered more than $30,000 in private donations for local businesses

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A campaign in Statesboro to help those struggling financially from COVID-19 brought in thousands of dollars.
Now, they’re sifting through the applications to make the most of the money.
The director of Georgia Southern’s Business Innovation Group says they hope to help assist as many businesses as possible who’re impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Love Ur City campaign garnered more than $30,000 in private donations to help people and businesses in the community that have been affected. The city partnered with the Parker College of Business and BIG to screen the two dozen business applications.
The director says they narrowed the scope to businesses with net worths less than $2 million to try and help smaller businesses.
“We’re looking at the size of the business, how negatively impacted they were by the pandemic, maybe how many employees they have,” said Dr. Dominique Halaby.
He says the $2,500 grants may not sound like a lot, but it could help a small business stay in business.
United Way of Southeast Georgia will help vet the individual grant applications. Halaby says they hope to have theirs vetted by the end of the week.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.