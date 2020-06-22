Many Tybee businesses short-staffed amid pandemic

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - While taking a walk down Tybee streets, it’s not uncommon to see help wanted or now hiring signs.
"There's that overriding health concern about whether or not it is truly safe to be in contact with hundreds of people per day."
The executive director of the Tybee Island Development Authority/Main Street Program, Michelle Owens said businesses are challenged in many ways right now as we’re still in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think this time the pool is more limited, so it’s taking a little bit longer and it’s a little bit more challenging, so some creative measures might be called for in order to get those vacancies filled,” Owens said.
Most hotels, restaurants and shops on the island are all facing the busiest time of the year. The manager of the Sundae Cafe says they've had several people quit during this time.
“We had one employee leave town because he was afraid of working around the public.”
Sundae Cafe is still operating as a take-out restaurant. The manager says once they do open back up fully, they’ll have to make several hires.
“Probably another seven or eight people, that’s still hard to find.”
Owens said Main Street will help businesses get the word out to potential applicants. They’re also looking at other ways to help people get to the island specifically for the shops and restaurants.
“We have had some conversations with the new Tybee shuttle about whether or not that would be an option for people to get out into the businesses on busy weekends,” Owens said.
Businesses do still have time to apply for the business grant program. This is another way they can get help while they try to regain normalcy. Applications are being taken until June 30.
