Monday: Hot, Mostly Dry Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a partly cloudy sky it is warmer and muggier this morning. Temperatures are in the mid and upper 70s in many spots.
Under plenty of sunshine, the temperature warms to near 90° by noon and is forecast to peak in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Only an isolated shower, or storm, is possible this afternoon and early evening.
Tuesday begins muggy and warm with temperatures in the 70s. It’ll top-out in the lower 90s with scattered rain and storms popping up during the afternoon and early evening.
Scattered storms are, again, possible Wednesday followed by hotter and drier weather building in late in the work-week and this weekend.
Have a great Monday,
Cutter
