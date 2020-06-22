1,227 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ga. on Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 1,227 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, June 22.
This brings the state total to 65,928 confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began. Over 2,648 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported across the state.
The below graphic of positive cases in each Ga. county is powered by data from Johns Hopkins University:
The Coastal Health District reported the cumulative totals for the following counties:
- Bryan: 101 cases, 5 deaths
- Camden: 99 cases, 1 death
- Chatham: 807 cases, 33 deaths
- Effingham: 101 cases, 1 death
- Glynn: 308 cases, 3 deaths
- Liberty: 102 cases, 1 death
- Long: 32 cases, 1 death
- McIntosh: 25 cases, 1 death
As of 10 a.m. Monday, June 22, there were 17 admitted coronavirus-infected patients at St. Joseph’s and three at Candler, according to the St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System. A spokesperson for the health system said they are seeing an increase in current COVID-19 hospitalizations.
There are 16 admitted COVID-19 patients at Memorial Health. Below is a statement from Dr. Stephen Thacker:
“We have seen a slight increase in cases over the weekend, if this rate continues into the week our hospitalization rate will have increased compared to last week. We continue to be prepared should there be a significant increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.”
Testing is more available across Georgia. Many testing sites now don’t require an appointment. If you want to find a testing site near you, please click here for the Georgia Department of Public Health’s list of testing sites.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.
Symptoms of the coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure, health officials say. Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But some severe cases can lead to death.
Most people can recover from the virus at home using over-the-counter medications to treat their symptoms.
Some people who have the virus don’t show any symptoms, but they can still spread it to others. The CDC estimates that up to 35 percent of all cases are asymptomatic.
