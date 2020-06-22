Pediatrician offers advice on keeping children safe during playdates

Dr. Gunter is an attending at Memorial Health’s Children’s Care and Outpatient Clinic. He says right now can be a difficult time for families to figure out what to do with their kids. While there’s no rule book, he says there are a few things that you can do before going out. If you’re planning a play date, you can ask the other family if they have noticed sickness, what the plan is, and take your own toys to avoid sharing items. When it comes to camps or events, Dr. Gunter says it’s important to ask what their safety measures are. Do they wear masks, practice social distancing, etc. He also says it’s important parents talk to their kids with empathy about safety measures and also demonstrate what they should be doing.