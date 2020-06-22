Pediatrician offers advice on keeping children safe during playdates

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -t’s a question many parents may be wrestling with: what is safe to do with my child right now?
One local pediatrician says it’s all about balance and what you are comfortable with. Before you make your way to a playdate, doctors say there are a few things you should consider.
“We have to find that middle ground of balancing mental and physical health with our risk of disease,” says Doctor Andrew Gunter. “And this is going to change by family, it’s going to change by community.”
Dr. Gunter is an attending at Memorial Health’s Children’s Care and Outpatient Clinic. He says right now can be a difficult time for families to figure out what to do with their kids. While there’s no rule book, he says there are a few things that you can do before going out. If you’re planning a play date, you can ask the other family if they have noticed sickness, what the plan is, and take your own toys to avoid sharing items. When it comes to camps or events, Dr. Gunter says it’s important to ask what their safety measures are. Do they wear masks, practice social distancing, etc. He also says it’s important parents talk to their kids with empathy about safety measures and also demonstrate what they should be doing.
“I think kids are, they have been going through this as adults have and we’re all learning,” Dr. Gunter says. “So when the kids see their parents setting a good example right? We do that all the time when I have kids ride a bike if their parents are wearing helmets you’ll notice often the kids are wearing their helmets same thing for masks, same thing for social distancing. We should practice what we preach.”
Doctors say it is critically important that if your child is sick they should stay home. Even if it seems minor it’s best to play it safe and of course, stay informed.
