Preparing your garden for summer heat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The dog days of summer are approaching and portions of your garden may be taking a beating as it heats up.
It’s that time of year! The sun is shining, temperatures are rising, but unfortunately, some of your plants may also be wilting. The sight is all too common in gardens where shade-loving plants may have been planted in a cooler time of year- giving the illusion that it was planted in the perfect spot according to Chris at Hester and Zipperer Lawn and Garden.
“You can take a hydrangea, a shade loving plant and plant it in the sun, and get by with it through February, March, April, even into May,” Zipperer says. “But as that summer sun starts to hit it. Red Maples and what not, they’re going to cook and then you’ll start to see the results.”
Some wilting is normal, even from heat-tolerant plants on especially scorching summer afternoons. There is a difference between a plant that is temporarily stressed and one that needs to be transplanted, or moved.
“Newly planted plants will stress in the afternoon,” Zipperer said. “Plants that aren’t getting enough water may stress in the afternoon. Plants that are in the wrong place are going to stress - you’ll see a little bit of an improvement, but then it’s just constant all the time, then it probably needs to be moved.”
Or, better yet, do a little bit of digging before planting. Find out the conditions that your garden experiences on any given day.
“Ask questions,” Zipperer says. “Do your research and sometimes it’s just trial and error. Because if you have a yard that is really shady in the morning and hot in the afternoon or reversed, those areas are tricky so you have to trial and error.”
So, you have a garden that is blasted with summer sun? No worries. You have some options.
“Yeah, so, like an annual. You’ve got a Vinca - it’s shiny foliage and blooms a lot; drought tolerant. So, you know, it can take the summer heat and then you’ve got your plumbago which is tropical-looking with beautiful blue foliage - also can take the full heat; ligustrum, salvias. There are definitely plants that will take the full, hot summer sun.”
So, doing a little research and planting for the conditions, your garden is more likely to look lively through our hot summers.
