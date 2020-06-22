Savannah city leaders call emergency meeting after spike in COVID-19 case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah city council is expected to meet Monday for an emergency meeting.
With COVID-19 cases rising in Chatham County, city leaders want to hear from the Coastal Health District on what they can do to help stop the spread.
As of Monday morning, there have been more than 700 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Chatham County since the testing started earlier this year.
And as we know, with many businesses reopening, the Savannah this morning looks a lot different than the Savannah we saw back in March, April, and early May.
The Coastal Health District is reminding people across our region that the virus is still present and it’s not going away anytime soon.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson has been closely assessing the data. With cases now on the rise, he wants to know what else can be done to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Last week during his weekly coronavirus update, Mayor Johnson said city council could be looking at a range of possibilities.
“We’re very clear about where we were and where we are now. The numbers speak for themselves. So, I think that there are some legal maneuvers that we can take. And so, we’ll continue to have conversations with our city attorney, and should the need arise, I think there are some things that we can do,” said Mayor Johnson.
Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis will be joining Monday’s Zoom meeting to discuss the current health issues. The meeting is set to begin at 1 p.m. and the public is invited to watch on the city’s Facebook page here.
The Coastal Health District will continue offering free COVID-19 testing in Savannah this week. There’s no need to make an appointment. The health district says anyone can be tested for free. Testing will be offered at the Sallie Mood Drive location (7221 Sallie Mood Drive, near the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex) every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. There are also some pop-up testing events scheduled for this week, including Tuesday at Garrison K-8 School.
For more Coastal Health District free COVID-19 testing information, click here.
The Georgia Department of Public Health gives its Daily COVID-19 Status Report every day at 3 p.m. Click here for the latest report.
