Tybee Island City Hall limiting hours of operation

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Adjustments are being made on Tybee Island following several positive cases of COVID-19.
The city had their first COVID-19 mobile testing site last week.
The city manager says 200 people were tested and unfortunately some of the tests came back positive.
City Manager, Shawn Gillen says Tybee Island has about 13 cases, which is low in comparison to other cities.
However, with the cases beginning to rise and a city employee testing positive, the city wanted to regroup.
In doing so, they’ve gone back to limited hours at City Hall. City Hall will now be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. instead of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gillen says in the weeks past they were allowing 15 to 20 people in, but are choosing to scale back to 10.
“We’re taking some extra precautions because one of our employees got it and we’ve seen a few more active cases on the island. We’re going to scale back our opening of city hall just a step,” said Gillen.
At the end of the week, Gillen says they’ll look at the numbers to see if it’s okay to go back to being more open.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.