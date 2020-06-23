Burton Fire District receives new advance life support engine

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Burton Fire District says changes coming to stations across the region are going to save lives all over Burton.
The Burton Fire District has set up its second advanced life support engine. This means they have nearly full paramedic abilities on that fire engine.
The first advanced life support engine was in Grace Hill. This one will be in the Pinewood area.
This allows crews to answer more calls. Several of the Burton Fire District firefighters trained and became advanced paramedics earlier this year but today was the first day they were able to put all of that work into motion.
The district says 64 percent of the calls they go out on require some type of medical support. This will allow more medical calls to be answered and taken care of in a shorter time period.
“One of the important aspects of having a fire-based EMS working alongside a traditional EMS is when the ambulance is transporting a patient, which from out here could be, sometimes an hour to get back into service. The fire engine can go from one fire to the next, to the next. To provide the continuous level of care even on days when the county EMS system is overtaxed and receiving a high volume of calls,” Burton Fire District Capt. Dan Byrne said.
They expect the program will save lives in Burton.
