Burton Fire District receives new advance life support engine

“One of the important aspects of having a fire-based EMS working alongside a traditional EMS is when the ambulance is transporting a patient, which from out here could be, sometimes an hour to get back into service. The fire engine can go from one fire to the next, to the next. To provide the continuous level of care even on days when the county EMS system is overtaxed and receiving a high volume of calls,” Burton Fire District Capt. Dan Byrne said.