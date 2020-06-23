Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 6-23-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will dominate our weather at the surface but an upper level trough will swing through into Wednesday. This will give us increased afternoon rain and storm chances. A cold front will stall over or north of the area Thursday into Friday. The front will not have a lot of moisture so rain chances remain low and we'll see slightly cooler temps. High pressure returns Saturday into next week. In the tropics the National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Subtropical Depression 4 off the northeast coast. This system will move generally to the east away from the US. This motion will move it over much cooler sea surface temps and no further strengthening is expected before it dissipates late Wednesday. The rest of the tropics are quiet.