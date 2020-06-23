Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 6-23-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will dominate our weather at the surface but an upper level trough will swing through into Wednesday. This will give us increased afternoon rain and storm chances. A cold front will stall over or north of the area Thursday into Friday. The front will not have a lot of moisture so rain chances remain low and we'll see slightly cooler temps. High pressure returns Saturday into next week. In the tropics the National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Subtropical Depression 4 off the northeast coast. This system will move generally to the east away from the US. This motion will move it over much cooler sea surface temps and no further strengthening is expected before it dissipates late Wednesday. The rest of the tropics are quiet.
Today will become mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for storms, highs 87-92.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for storms until midnight, lows 72-75.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for afternoon storms, highs near 90.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for afternoon storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for afternoon storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for afternoon storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon storms, highs in the mid 90s.
