GHSA approves basketball shot clock

THOMASTON, Ga. (WTOC) - High school basketball in Georgia will see a change many coaches have been asking for.
The GHSA Executive Committee approved a shot clock for high school basketball games Tuesday. The 30 second clock will be phased in over the next three seasons.
Year One (2020-2021 season): Shot clock used only in approved Holiday Tournaments and Showcase games. Not allowed in region games or post season games.
Year Two (2021-2022 season): Shot clock used in approved tournaments and showcase games. Also used in region play as a region decision.
Year Three (2022-2023 season): Shot clock used in all varsity games including the State Playoffs.
