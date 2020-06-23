GHSA approves basketball shot clock

30 second clock will be phased in over next three seasons

GHSA approves basketball shot clock
GHSA basketball games will soon include a 30 second shot clock. (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace | June 23, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT - Updated June 23 at 11:50 PM

THOMASTON, Ga. (WTOC) - High school basketball in Georgia will see a change many coaches have been asking for.

The GHSA Executive Committee approved a shot clock for high school basketball games Tuesday. The 30 second clock will be phased in over the next three seasons.

Year One (2020-2021 season): Shot clock used only in approved Holiday Tournaments and Showcase games. Not allowed in region games or post season games.

Year Two (2021-2022 season): Shot clock used in approved tournaments and showcase games. Also used in region play as a region decision.

Year Three (2022-2023 season): Shot clock used in all varsity games including the State Playoffs.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.