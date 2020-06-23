‘Hamilton’ comes to Disney Plus with less cursing

(CNN/Gray News) – When the Broadway hit “Hamilton” comes to Disney Plus next week, something will be missing.
Well, two things – a pair of expletives.
Fans were wondering because the movie version of the musical is rated PG-13 and the language in the play is strong enough to automatically merit an R rating.
Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda explained on Twitter that two of the three expletives are muted or covered up “so the kids could see it.”
Otherwise, “you’re getting the whole show, every note & scene,” he said.
The show debuts on Disney Plus July 3.
