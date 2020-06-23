Local foster care organization opening new location in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A local foster care organization now has a new home in Pooler.
The location won’t be open for a couple more weeks but WTOC got a sneak peak at all they have to offer in a location that can’t be missed.
“It’s been a long time coming. We started our nonprofit out of our house actually,” said Gilliard & Company co-founder and president Maurice Gilliard.
Gilliard and Company knows a thing or two about finding a new home.
”We provide housing for children that come out of foster care at the age of 18,” he says. But now after nearly three years they’re getting a new home themselves.
One they are more than excited to show off.
For Co-founder and CEO Whitney Gilliard it’s much more than a new home.
"It is emotional because this is personal for me."
Whitney is a product of the foster care system herself, giving her a unique perspective into the lives of children in foster care and into the foster care system itself.
Insight that even impacted where they put their new home.
“We wanted to actually inspire our community and create awareness so we put our office directly in the center of Pooler,” said Maurice Gilliard.
In an area typically full of retails stores and restaurants, which G&Co C.O.O. Marisa Pierce believes will work to their advantage.
“So, if you do drive by and you see G&Co as you’re going to different restaurants or you’re going to get your nails done, you can see foster with us on the wall and hopefully that will intrigue you so you come in.”
And once you get through the door...
“Learn about our services, learn how you can volunteer, learn how you can donate, learn how someone can have a place to sleep because of you,” said Whitney Gilliard.
And for those who feel they don't have home to call their own.
“We’re right here for you and you belong here. You can walk in anytime and you have a place that you belong,” Whitney Gilliard adds.
Again they are still putting the finishing touches on their new location but hope to be open to the public in the next couple of weeks.
For more information on their services and how you can help click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.