Parents, Candler Co. school leaders discuss upcoming school year during listening session

CANDLER COUNTY Ga. (WTOC) - Candler County parents heard their superintendent say the plan to deal with COVID-19 remains written in pencil, not ink, and certainly not set in stone depending on what happens between now and the first day of school.
Parents, like Katina Walden, brought questions to the listening session.
“Are they going to make every student wear a mask? Will they take every student’s temperature,” Walden asked.
She's not worried about her high school son getting sick but becoming a carrier and exposing older relatives. School leaders talked about the measures they'll take, including hand sanitizer stations around campus and enforced social distancing.
District leaders say they're looking for a balance between safety and teaching.
“Not wanting these students to miss out on opportunities they need to grow and develop, but also keeping them and their families safe,” Superintendent Dr. Bubba Longgrear said.
But parents noted concerns like how students will get their lunch and how they'll share keyboards safely.
“I was glad to have open dialogue with them so that everybody understands that we’re in this together.”
The district streamed the session Tuesday and the one Monday night on their website for those who couldn’t attend.
That first day of classes comes Aug. 3.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.