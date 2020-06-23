Parents look for other activities after Reidsville cancels softball season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Parents in Reidsville will have to find something else for their kids to do this summer.
The city decided to cancel its t-ball, baseball and softball seasons due to the spread of COVID-19.
“It was kind of bittersweet,” said mother Charity Lowe. “I want them to be safe, but I also want the boys to have something to do and not to be stuck in the house especially with all the playgrounds closed.”
Charity Lowe is just one of many Reidsville parents who took a trip to city hall to get her refund after the recreation department decided to cancel the baseball, softball, and t-ball seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They were very upset because JR, my little one, it was his first year,” Lowe said. “He’s been wanting to play for two or three years now and it was very upsetting to him and he really just doesn’t understand why they can’t go play.”
After being cooped up in the house for several months, she and her boys were finally looking forward to some kind of normalcy and seeing friends.
"They're so bored and without something to do they just don't know what else to do except the screen time and I can't stand them being on it all day."
For now, she says they will have to find something else to do to pass the time.
"I really enjoy them getting out for extracurriculars and other sports, we really haven't decided what they will be doing. We just try to incorporate as much outside time as we can and craft time."
Anyone who wishes to get a refund can do so at the recreation department or city hall.
A form will need to be completed by July 13th to receive a refund.
Parents and families also have the option to transfer the money to another sport or donate the money to the recreation department.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.