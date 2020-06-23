Polls open at 7 a.m. for primary runoff election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Election Day is here again for South Carolina, but this time the polls are only opening in half of the state’s counties.
Tuesday is runoff day for the June 9 Democratic and Republican primaries. There are no statewide races or nominations for U.S. House on the ballot. Just 23 of the state’s 46 counties have races at all.
Click here to find your polling place.
Here are the Lowcountry-area races appearing on Tuesday’s ballot:
House 99 (R) (Charleston & Berkeley Counties)
- Mark Smith
- David Herndon
Senate 39 (D) (Berkeley & Dorchester & Colleton Counties)
- Vernon Stephens
- Cindy Evans
House 109 (D) Charleston County
- James Johnson
- Deon Tedder
House 115 (D) Charleston County
- Carol Tempel
- Spencer Wetmore
Charleston County Council 3 (D)
- Rob Wehrman
- Jesse Williams
Williamsburg County Council 3 (D)
- Harry Lee Darby
- Jonathan Joe Miller
State election officials are helping Richland County after some voters waited more than five hours or were given the wrong ballot earlier this month. All 170 seats in the South Carolina General Assembly are up for election, but Tuesday has runoffs in just 10 races with just three incumbents challenged.
Polls will be open until 7 p.m.
Results will be available after the polls close at this link.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.