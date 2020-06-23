Reidsville seeing spread in COVID-19 cases

REIDSVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 cases continue to climb in several areas across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
In Tattnall County, the numbers are increasing daily.
Mayor Sydney Clifton says as the numbers continue to increase here in the county, that’s been the most troubling part about reopening their services.
City Hall had been closed since March and just recently reopened last week.
Right now the city is only allowing two people inside of City Hall at a time, among other safety measures like plexiglass separating guests who come in and city hall employees.
Mayor Clifton says in the past 24 hours, the county has tallied at least 8 more positive COVID-19 cases.
He says the numbers speak for themselves and each day it seems as though the cases are getting closer and closer to home.
“The numbers are astronomical just for Tattnall County we stayed at five or six for a long time, once we started opening back up the numbers have elevated from 80 on Sunday to 88 yesterday and hospitalizations have gone from four to six,” said Mayor Clifton.
Mayor Clifton says if the numbers continue to rise, they will look at making even more changes such as requiring employees to wear masks at all times inside of the building.
