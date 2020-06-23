Richmond Hill government intends to add new marker to Robert E. Lee statue in J.F. Gregory Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Richmond Hill has announced a marker change being made to the Robert E. Lee statue in J.F. Gregory Park.
According to the city government’s Facebook page, council intends to put a new marker at the statue to add context to the statue. Removing the statue is prohibited under a current Georgia law.
Part of the statement reads, “Mayor and Council intend to follow the lead of other Georgia cities by placing a contextual marker at the statue. The hope is this fact-based informational marker will be a starting point for people of all races to have a conversation about the Civil War and crucial lessons learned from that bleak time in our nation’s history.”
You can read the full statement below:
