Savannah community leaders come together to discuss race relations and change

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah community leaders came together Tuesday night to discuss race relations and the changes that can be made in our community.
The Savannah Jaycees hosted a panel discussion with government, police, faith and health officials to discuss solutions and address problems they say some face in our community.
The Savannah Jaycees President says her goal was to start a discussion about race relations in the wake of calls for change across the country.
“It’s a difficult conversation for a lot of people, but it’s important for all of us to have it. So we really just want to open up that dialogue about all the challenges that we face but also figure out some solutions,” said Savannah Jaycees President Leandrea Mikell.
The panel took questions from the online audience and discussed topics like policing, disparities in the community and how citizens can get involved in changing policy.
Mayor Van Johnson was on the panel and says now is a unique time in the city’s history and government.
“We can’t run from the situation. Therefore this is hardly the time to hunker down, put her tail between her legs so to speak. We have to be present in the moment. I mean again, this is our public, these are people we serve, these are our constituents, these are our stakeholders and so we are to be able to hear from them good or bad,” said Mayor Johnson.
Mayor Johnson also discussed an equity program and task force the city is forming to collect data and provide solutions.
“We have to be able to look across the spectrum. Not only in policing but in healthcare, and education, and food availability, in neighborhood to really look at employment and look at disparities. And again it becomes bigger than just black folks, and includes women, people of various orientation and really looking where the data is and when the data is done, we now have a clear blueprint with some recommendations.”
The panelist agreed change needs to happen throughout our community and having conversations like this is how it starts.
