Seven South Carolina counties eligible for FEMA assistance for April tornados following President Trump disaster declaration

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - At the request of Governor Henry McMaster, President Donald Trump has declared a disaster exists in South Carolina as a result of the April severe storms and tornadoes.
Residents from Colleton, Orangeburg, Aiken, Hampton, Marlboro, Oconee and Pickens counties who have suffered storm damage from the April 12-13 tornados may now apply for FEMA assistance, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.
Those wanting to register for FEMA assistance may:
· Online by logging onto DisasterAssistance.gov
· Online by downloading the FEMA app, available for Apple and Android mobile devices. To download the app, visit: //fema.gov/mobile-app or your phone’s app store.
· Call 800-621-3362. Residents who are Deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY may call 800-462-7585. Language translators also are available.
· Toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Trump also approved Federal aid to supplement state and local agency recovery efforts in Barnwell, Colleton, Georgetown, Hampton, Oconee, Orangeburg and Pickens counties.
