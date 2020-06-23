Several athletic activities suspended in Effingham Co. after positive COVID-19 test for student athlete

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A few athletic activities in Effingham County have been suspended after a student athlete at Effingham County High School tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the school district, officials received notification of the positive test on Tuesday, June 23. The person that tested positive had attended strength and conditioning workouts the past two weeks.
The district said officials are beginning the process of contact tracing and notifying individuals that may have been exposed to the virus.
At this time, football and baseball voluntary workouts at Effingham County High School and softball voluntary workouts at South Effingham High School have been postponed until July 6, 2020.
The school district states this the first positive test it is aware about for any Effingham County School District student athlete.
