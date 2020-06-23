Sunbelt looking to have another successful in-person expo in October

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Sunbelt Ag Expo reported that its economic impact in 2019 was $16.72 million dollars.
North America’s premier farm show is planning for an in-person expo in October as organizers develop their strategic plan for the future.
The Sunbelt Ag Expo over the years has opened in the wake of 9/11, severe weather in 2011 and 2014, in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in 2018 and now, this year, despite the pandemic, organizers are planning on the 43rd edition in Moultrie to be an in-person expo.
“Our most important mission in having the expo this year is the safety of our attendees and our exhibitors,” said Expo Executive Director Chip Blalock.
Sunbelt officials said their assessment found that last year’s expo had a $16.72 million impact on the 20 county region around Moultrie.
That generated $1.1 million dollars in state and local tax revenue, created 187 part and full-time job opportunities and generated $5.10 million dollars associated income for the employees and proprietors.
“The economic impact is important. And there are many businesses that suffered during the pandemic, during the government shutdown, where we sheltered in place for so long. And quite frankly, the region needs the economic impact of events like the Sunbelt Ag Expo, like the Georgia National Fair in Perry,” said Blalock.
Sunbelt officials said all of their exhibitors made it through the coronavirus pandemic and are still scheduled to be in Moultrie for the 43rd Annual Expo in October.
