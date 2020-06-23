Tuesday: Heat, Humid may interrupted by afternoon storms in spots

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s mild and muggy outside with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Under a partly cloudy sky, it is mostly dry this morning.
The temperature warms into the upper 80s by noon; peaking in the low to mid-90s today. It’ll feel hotter, closer to 100°, with humidity factored in.
Scattered storms are likely this afternoon. One, or two, may produce gusty breezes and lots of lightning, in addition to heavy rain. The forecast dries out a bit overnight followed by a repeat performance Wednesday with scattered showers and storms bubbling up during the afternoon as the temperature peaks in the lower 90s.
Storms may arrive later and linger late Wednesday.
Drier, hotter and maybe hazier weather builds in this weekend.
Enjoy your day,
Cutter
