Wild Adventures Theme Park and Splash Island Waterpark have reopened

“During the closure, it was challenging for us, just like other businesses in our area. To have this incredible theme park and water park here with no one in it, it is kind of tough to be around. As we got the word about reopening and as we were preparing to reopen, the excitement started to build more and more. And now, we are here and all of us are having the best time welcoming our guests back,” said Adam Floyd, the park’s public relations manager.