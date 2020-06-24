Amtrak reducing daily rides to Savannah, Jesup

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Amtrak is making service adjustments to its long-distance trains due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These changes are going to impact the Amtrak stop in Savannah and in Jesup.
Starting October 1, Amtrak plans to cut daily service to hundreds of stations on the northeast corridor. According to Amtrak, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted ridership, including in the Coastal Empire.
The Silver Star provides daily service to Savannah. Amtrak says that will cut to three times a week.
The Silver Meteor has stops in Savannah and Jesup, but Amtrak says it could run four days a week.
Jesup's city manager says many residents use the Amtrak service, as well as people from middle and coastal Georgia. However, he doesn't believe the cuts will cause a negative impact for the community.
As of right now, it's hard to measure the severity.
“There’s not a lot of people coming here to spend the night or whatever, eating out or shopping, or that sort of thing. There will be some impact, I’m sure, and we hate to lose that,” Jesup City Manager Mike Deal said.
According to Amtrak’s spokeswoman, they hope to restore daily service by summer of 2021.
