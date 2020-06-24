Bethesda holds in-person graduation for class of 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High school has been over for weeks for the Class of 2020 but Bethesda Academy didn’t want it to end without a proper send-off.
This weekend, another group of high school seniors will make the walk that defines their journey at Bethesda Academy.
“Education is about transformation and transformation is when you really create meaningful learning experiences for young folks,” said Bethesda President Michael Hughes.
Bethesda will hold its 2020 graduation Saturday, in person, on campus, bringing the 16 members of its Class of 2020 together one last time.
“Graduation Day for our boys is a very meaningful ceremony and we did not want that occasion to go uncelebrated,” Hughes said.
The ceremony will be held at the back of campus, on the lawn adjacent to the banks of the Intercoastal Waterway.
It will be preceded by a Bethesda tradition, the Reflection Walk beginning at the school’s historic chapel.
“They then walk along with staff and faculty and visit every meaningful place they had on campus.
For the ceremony, families will be socially distanced in individual tents.
“We’ll have 16 tents for the 16 graduates and each one gets 10 slots there,” Hughes said. “It’s a very joyous ceremony, each boy gets a chance to speak.
Bethesda’s Class of 2020 gets the opportunity to celebrate the way not every senior did this year.
“This gives them the chance to not get some virtual handshake and be off into the world, but gives us a chance to say we’re here for you, we love you, we will always be here for you,” Hughes said. “Once a Blazer, always a Blazer, once a Bethesda man, always a Bethesda man.
Of the 16 members of Bethesda’s Class of 2020, 13 are headed to college, two already have jobs and one will enter the Army.
