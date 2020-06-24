Community Champions: Fabulous Equinox Orchestra playing shows at senior facilities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Not many things can lift people’s spirits like music.
It’s an outreach that comes from within.
“We’re finding that there’s a hunger for good quality content, good quality entertainment and we’re there to say, hey we’ve got something,” said Clay Johnson with the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra. “Want to hear us?”
Jeremy Davis and Clay Johnson started filling that void at the beginning of the health crisis, delivering a new free virtual concert every Monday night since March.
“We had this original idea of livestreaming shows that we thought was going to be so unique, but it turned out that anyone with a guitar or a piano or who could borrow a piano was going to live shows,” said Jeremy Davis with the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra.
But the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra is separating itself from the crowd again, taking their music and their mission directly to the segment of the community affected most by the pandemic with socially distanced live shows at senior living facilities.
“We said, hey, we want to do this. COVID had been hard for all of us, but it specifically has impacted senior health communities, either assisted living or independent living, because they can’t leave, they can’t have guests.”
“All it takes is a song to lift their spirits and change their attitudes and take them out of that dark place mentally because they can’t see anybody.”
The shows are part of the Equinox Global Outreach, which usually involves international mission trips, but this year will shift its focus to helping at home.
“We can’t do our taxes or change the oil in our car, but we can entertain people and take what we do and use it for a higher calling.”
And these WTOC Community Champions get a pretty high return in the appreciation of these grateful crowds.
“Just loving the music ear to ear. One guy was dancing in his wheelchair, he was loving it.”
“It warms our heart to see their faces light up to hear the music of their youth. So, it’s just something we do to give back and help these people who have been suffering the most.”
“These songs conjure memories in people and it takes them to a better place and time. We can’t do a lot, but we can use what we do to be a blessing.”
Jeremy Davis said he was inspired to start the concert series after watching Steve Hartman’s Kindness 101 series on CBS News.
