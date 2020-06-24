Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 6-24-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -An upper level trough remains over the area into Thursday. Some upper level moisture will also impact us. This will give us a chance for showers and storms. A cold front will stall over the area Thursday night into Friday. The front will not have a lot of moisture so rain chances remain low and we'll see slightly cooler temps. High pressure returns Saturday into next week. In the tropics the National Hurricane Center has issued it's last advisory on Tropical Storm Dolly. The rest of the tropics are quiet.