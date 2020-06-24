Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 6-24-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -An upper level trough remains over the area into Thursday. Some upper level moisture will also impact us. This will give us a chance for showers and storms. A cold front will stall over the area Thursday night into Friday. The front will not have a lot of moisture so rain chances remain low and we'll see slightly cooler temps. High pressure returns Saturday into next week. In the tropics the National Hurricane Center has issued it's last advisory on Tropical Storm Dolly. The rest of the tropics are quiet.
Today will become mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs 89-93.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms mainly through midnight, lows 71-74.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for afternoon storms, highs near 90.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for afternoon storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for afternoon storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for afternoon storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.