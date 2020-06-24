Grand jury indicts all 3 defendants in Ahmaud Arbery case

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - A grand jury has indicted all three defendants in the Ahmaud Arbery case.
Cobb District Attorney Joyette M. Holmes made the announcement Wednesday.
Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan are all facing murder charges. Please click here to read the full indictment.
In addition to malice murder and felony murder charges, the McMichaels and Bryan each are charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.
Graphic cell phone video led to a national uproar over the case and the fact that no one had been arrested at the time.
The video shows Travis McMicheal shooting Arbery in the middle of the road in a Brunswick neighborhood in February. Bryan was the one that recorded the video.
In an incident report, Gregory McMichael told police they chased Arbery because they thought he was a burglary suspect.
Holmes clarified that due to case beginning before the hate crime bill advanced through the Georgia Senate and House to Governor Brian Kemp’s desk, it is not something that can be considered in this incident. Gov. Kemp still needs to sign the bill before it becomes law.
A bond hearing was scheduled for Friday for Bryan. That has been continued to another time. The rescheduled date has not been set.
