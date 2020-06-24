GSGA Junior, Girls champions crowned in Savannah

Tournaments held at Savannah Golf Club and Savannah Quarters through Wednesday

By Jake Wallace | June 24, 2020 at 11:25 PM EDT - Updated June 24 at 11:26 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Golf Association brought the state’s best young golfers to the Hostess City this week.

Two of them left with major titles.

Rome’s Hogan Ingram came from behind to win the 2020 GSGA Junior Champion, while Winston’s Loralie Cowart pulled away on the back nine to become this year’s GSGA Girls’ Champion.

INGRAM CLAIMS 2020 GSGA JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

Hogan Ingram (+1) used a strong front nine Wednesday to help him clinch the 2020 GSGA Junior Championship. The Rome native birdied four of his first six holes, then held on to keep Valdosta’s Parker Highsmith at bay for a one-shot victory at the Savannah Golf Club.

LOCAL STANDOUTS

Savannah's Reed Lotter (+7) tied for 8th in the GSGA Junior Championship at Savannah Golf Club.
T8. Reed Lotter (68-79-73--220)

T30. Grant Mahaffey (75-80-75--230)

T40. Mason Kleinlein (75-77-81--233)

T49. Taylor Sweat (77-78-81-- 236)

COWART IS 2020 GSGA GIRLS CHAMPION

Carrollton's Loralie Cowart gets a hug from her mother after finishing her final round and clinching the GSGA Girls' Championship.
Loralie Cowart knows a thing or two about finishing strong.

She did just that Wednesday, with birdies at the final four holes to pad her lead at the 2020 GSGA Girls Championship. Cowart claims the title by four shots.

NOTABLE LOCALS

Savannah's Mary Miller (+7) finished in 7th place in the GSGA Girls' Championship at Savannah Quarters.
7. Mary Miller (73-77-73--223)

T10. Abby Newton (75-73-78--226)

T27. Kate Barber (77-79-79--235)

T29. Abigail Chaney (80-77-79--236)

