GSGA Junior, Girls champions crowned in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Golf Association brought the state’s best young golfers to the Hostess City this week.
Two of them left with major titles.
Rome’s Hogan Ingram came from behind to win the 2020 GSGA Junior Champion, while Winston’s Loralie Cowart pulled away on the back nine to become this year’s GSGA Girls’ Champion.
INGRAM CLAIMS 2020 GSGA JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP
Hogan Ingram (+1) used a strong front nine Wednesday to help him clinch the 2020 GSGA Junior Championship. The Rome native birdied four of his first six holes, then held on to keep Valdosta’s Parker Highsmith at bay for a one-shot victory at the Savannah Golf Club.
LOCAL STANDOUTS
T8. Reed Lotter (68-79-73--220)
T30. Grant Mahaffey (75-80-75--230)
T40. Mason Kleinlein (75-77-81--233)
T49. Taylor Sweat (77-78-81-- 236)
COWART IS 2020 GSGA GIRLS CHAMPION
Loralie Cowart knows a thing or two about finishing strong.
She did just that Wednesday, with birdies at the final four holes to pad her lead at the 2020 GSGA Girls Championship. Cowart claims the title by four shots.
NOTABLE LOCALS
7. Mary Miller (73-77-73--223)
T10. Abby Newton (75-73-78--226)
T27. Kate Barber (77-79-79--235)
T29. Abigail Chaney (80-77-79--236)
